Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Ramya Pandian’s Remuneration For The Show Will Make Your Jaws Drop

Ramya Pandian is undoubtedly one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. As just one day is remaining for the finale, fans and followers of the beautiful diva are cheering for her on social media and are expecting her to win the title of the popular reality show.

Interestingly, the actress is the only female contestant to enter the top five finalists list of the season.

Well, let us tell you that Ramya is charging a total of Rs 2 lakh per week for the show. Reportedly, Aan Devathai actress' total remuneration for her stay inside the house for 106 days (until the finale) is Rs 30 lakh. Also, one cannot rule out the chances of her winning the show and taking home a massive cash prize along with a decent remuneration. If it happens, she will become the second female contestant to win the title of Bigg Boss Tamil after Riythvika (Season 2 winner).

On a related note, Ramya has time and again proved her worth in the show with her impeccable and graceful performance in tasks. Interestingly, she was the first captain of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Her straightforwardness and calm nature were highly appreciated by both mini-screen audiences and Kamal Haasan. The actress has often expressed her opinion no matter what and has never shied away from calling a spade a spade under all circumstances.

Well, apart from Ramya Pandian, the other finalists of the show are Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Rio Raj and Som Shekar. On a related note, Gabriella Charlton, the 6th runner up exited the show after accepting cash prize offer of Rs 5 lakh.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4's finale hosted by Kamal Haasan will be held on January 17, 2021 (Sunday), from 6 pm onwards.

