Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Shivani Narayanan To Get Eliminated From The Kamal Haasan Show?

Looks like Shivani Narayanan is going to be the next contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 4. According to a few BB Tamil analysts, the 19-year-old diva has received least votes this time and therefore will be announced evicted by host Kamal Haasan.

Notably, she will be appreciated by Ulaganaygan for her calm nature and impressive gameplay in the ticket to finale task held last week.

Talking about Shivani's stints inside the house, the actress was many times criticized for not opening up with the housemates. Her proximity with Balaji Murugadoss garnered huge attention of the audience. Shivani's closeness with the handsome hunk was even questioned by her mother Akila Narayanan during the family week of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Well, with her finest performance in the ticket to finale task, the diva has garnered huge love and support from her countless fans and followers. With the buzz about her eviction going viral on social media, the mini-screen audiences are waiting to see what unfolds in the weekend episode of the show. If true, Shivani will become the 12th contestant to bid goodbye to the show.

On the other hand, Som Shekar has been awarded the ticket to finale for his performance in the tasks held throughout the week. Other than Som, 5 contestants including Aari Arjuna, Rio Raj, Balaji, Gabriella Charlton and Ramya Pandian have also become finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Notably, the finale of the season will be held on January 17, 2021 (Sunday).

