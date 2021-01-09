Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Som Shekar Wins Ticket To Finale? Aari Arjuna To Become The Second Finalist?

Here's big news for Aari Arjuna and Som Shekar fans. As per Bigg Boss Tamil 4 analysts, the two contestants have become the first two finalists of the season. Reportedly, Som Shekar has been awarded the ticket to finale for his performance in the tasks held throughout the week.

The young actor will be appreciated for his stints by host Kamal Haasan. Interestingly, Som will also interact with his mother through a video call.

On the other hand, Ulaganayagan in the Saturday episode of the show will be saving Aari Arjuna and declaring him as the second finalist of BB Tamil 4. Let us tell you that both Som and Aari have a decent fan following on social media and the ongoing buzz has indeed excited them. Well, being one of the strongest contestants of the season, fans are expecting Balaji Murugadoss' announcement as the third finalist of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. On a related note, the rope task has been reportedly won by Shivani Narayanan.

Talking about the nominations this week, Bigg Boss had announced on Monday that as it was the last process of the season, all contestants (7) have been directly nominated for the 14th week elimination. Interestingly, the current captain of the house Rio Raj was also nominated in the process along with Aari, Balaji, Som, Gabriella Charlton, Shivani, Ramya Pandian and Rio.

Notably, singer Aajeedh Khalique was eliminated in the 13th week. With the buzz doing the rounds about the finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, reports suggest that the grand event will be held on January 17, 2021 (Sunday).

