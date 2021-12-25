Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Elimination: Akshara And Varun Evicted From The Kamal Haasan Show

Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5,
the
popular
reality
show
has
reportedly
had
a
double
elimination
this
week.
As
per
the
latest
reports,
Akshara
and
Varun,
two
of
the
most
popular
contestants
have
been
evicted
from
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5
house,
this
week.
The
reports
regarding
the
double
eviction
have
left
the
fans
of
the
Kamal
Haasan
show
in
shock.
As
per
the
reports,
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5
voting
results
of
last
week
had
suggested
that
Varun
is
in
the
danger
zone.
However,
Akshara's
elimination
from
the
Star
Vijay
show
was
a
totally
unexpected
one.
Even
though
it
was
initially
rumoured
that
only
Akshara
has
been
evicted
this
week,
it
was
later
revealed
that
Varun
has
also
big
goodbye
to
the
Kamal
Haasan
show.
The
fans
of
Akshara
are
totally
disappointed
with
their
favourite
contestant's
elimination
from
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5.
The
fans
have
come
out
in
support
of
Akshara,
calling
the
eviction
'unfair',
and
are
trending
the
hashtags
on
her
name
on
social
media
platforms.
A
group
of
them
have
been
even
threatening
to
boycott
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5
if
the
makers
let
go
of
her.