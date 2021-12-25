Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Elimination: Akshara And Varun Evicted From The Kamal Haasan Show

Bigg Boss Tamil 5, the popular reality show has reportedly had a double elimination this week. As per the latest reports, Akshara and Varun, two of the most popular contestants have been evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house, this week. The reports regarding the double eviction have left the fans of the Kamal Haasan show in shock.

As per the reports, the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 voting results of last week had suggested that Varun is in the danger zone. However, Akshara's elimination from the Star Vijay show was a totally unexpected one. Even though it was initially rumoured that only Akshara has been evicted this week, it was later revealed that Varun has also big goodbye to the Kamal Haasan show.

The fans of Akshara are totally disappointed with their favourite contestant's elimination from Bigg Boss Tamil 5. The fans have come out in support of Akshara, calling the eviction 'unfair', and are trending the hashtags on her name on social media platforms. A group of them have been even threatening to boycott Bigg Boss Tamil 5 if the makers let go of her.