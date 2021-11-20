Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Elimination: Isaivani Evicted From The Kamal Haasan Show

Bigg Boss Tamil 5, the highly popular Tamil reality show which is aired on Star Vijay has a strong fan base among the audiences. As per the latest reports, Bigg Boss Tamil 5 has finally had its seventh elimination. The sources close to the show have confirmed that Isaivani has been evicted from the Kamal Haasan show.

According to the updates, Isaivani has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 5 after receiving the least number of votes in last week's nominations. The Gana singer's eviction has come out as a shock for the audiences, as it was predicted that Iykki Berry might get eliminated from the show this week.

As reported earlier, Isaivani, Iykki Berry, and Niroop were in the danger zone, by receiving the least number of votes in the last week's Bigg Boss Tamil 5 nominations. However, Isaivani was finally evicted from the Kamal Haasan show, owing to the lack of audience support and weak performance.