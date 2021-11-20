Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Elimination: Isaivani Evicted From The Kamal Haasan Show

Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5,
the
highly
popular
Tamil
reality
show
which
is
aired
on
Star
Vijay
has
a
strong
fan
base
among
the
audiences.
As
per
the
latest
reports,
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5
has
finally
had
its
seventh
elimination.
The
sources
close
to
the
show
have
confirmed
that
Isaivani
has
been
evicted
from
the
Kamal
Haasan
show.
According
to
the
updates,
Isaivani
has
been
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5
after
receiving
the
least
number
of
votes
in
last
week's
nominations.
The
Gana
singer's
eviction
has
come
out
as
a
shock
for
the
audiences,
as
it
was
predicted
that
Iykki
Berry
might
get
eliminated
from
the
show
this
week.
As
reported
earlier,
Isaivani,
Iykki
Berry,
and
Niroop
were
in
the
danger
zone,
by
receiving
the
least
number
of
votes
in
the
last
week's
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5
nominations.
However,
Isaivani
was
finally
evicted
from
the
Kamal
Haasan
show,
owing
to
the
lack
of
audience
support
and
weak
performance.