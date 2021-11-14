Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Elimination: Mathumitha Gets Evicted From The Kamal Haasan Show

Bigg Boss Tamil 5, the popular reality show which is hosted by Kamal Haasan had its sixth elimination this weekend. As per the latest updates, Mathumitha has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house, this weekend. The model was evicted from the show after receiving the least amount of votes in the last week's nominations.

Mathumitha's eviction is not a surprise for the loyal followers of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, as it was predicted by the social media polls much before. Even though Imman was expected to get eliminated from the Kamal Haasan show this weekend, his performance in the doll task has helped him in getting more votes from the audiences.

According to the sources, Raju has topped this week's Bigg Boss Tamil 5 nominations, by garnering the most votes from the audience. Akshara Reddy, Imman, Pavani Reddy, Abhinay, and Cibi are the other contestants who were nominated this week, but all of them were saved thanks to the immense support from the viewers.