Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Elimination: Mathumitha Gets Evicted From The Kamal Haasan Show

Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5,
the
popular
reality
show
which
is
hosted
by
Kamal
Haasan
had
its
sixth
elimination
this
weekend.
As
per
the
latest
updates,
Mathumitha
has
been
eliminated
from
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5
house,
this
weekend.
The
model
was
evicted
from
the
show
after
receiving
the
least
amount
of
votes
in
the
last
week's
nominations.
Mathumitha's
eviction
is
not
a
surprise
for
the
loyal
followers
of
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5,
as
it
was
predicted
by
the
social
media
polls
much
before.
Even
though
Imman
was
expected
to
get
eliminated
from
the
Kamal
Haasan
show
this
weekend,
his
performance
in
the
doll
task
has
helped
him
in
getting
more
votes
from
the
audiences.
According
to
the
sources,
Raju
has
topped
this
week's
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
5
nominations,
by
garnering
the
most
votes
from
the
audience.
Akshara
Reddy,
Imman,
Pavani
Reddy,
Abhinay,
and
Cibi
are
the
other
contestants
who
were
nominated
this
week,
but
all
of
them
were
saved
thanks
to
the
immense
support
from
the
viewers.