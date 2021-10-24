Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Elimination Today: Abhishek Raaja Is Evicted From The Kamal Haasan Show

Bigg Boss Tamil 5, the Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show has emerged as the most-loved show of Tamil television, right from its grand launch. Reportedly, the Star Vijay show will have its second elimination, tonight. As per the believable sources, actor Abhishek Raaja has been evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house, this week.

According to the sources, Abhishek has been eliminated from the Kamal Haasan show after he received the least number of votes among the nominated contestants. Chinna Ponnu and Abhinay, the other two Bigg Boss Tamil 5 contestants who were in the danger zone, are reportedly saved from the eliminations this week.

The other nominated contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, including Akshara Reddy, Pavni Reddy, Priyanka, Isai Vaani, Iykki Berry, and Thamarai Selvi are in the safe zone. As per the reports, all 7 contestants received an ample amount of votes from the viewers, thanks to their strong fan base, and impressive performances in the show.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Chinna Ponnu might get evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 5 this week, as she had difficulties in performing the tasks. However, Abhishek Raaja got eliminated from the Kamal Haasan show, owing to the huge drop in his votes. Reportedly, the viewers of BB Tamil 5 are unimpressed with the actor due to his constant fights with fellow contestants. Abhishek's negative behaviour is said to be the prime reason for his early eviction.