Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Nakkhul Jaidev And Cook With Comali Fame Kani Approached For The New Season?

Post the huge success of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the makers of the popular reality show are all set to roll out a brand new season. Reportedly, Bigg Boss Tamil 5 will be launched in June 2021.

Let us tell you that a lot of rumours have been doing the rounds on social media about the possible contestants of the season. And if the latest reports are to be believed, Boys actor Nakkhul Jaidev and Cook with Comali fame Kani have been approached by the team to participate in the show. Though the duo has not yet confirmed or denied their inclusion in Bigg Boss Tamil 5, fans and followers of the stars are highly elated and are expecting them to confirm the news very soon. Notably, the two celebrities enjoy a huge fan following on social media, which is said to be one of the reasons why the makers have approached them for the new season.

Also, Kamal Haasan, who has been hosting the reality show for the past 4 seasons might get replaced by Simbu this time. Reportedly, the senior actor is currently busy with his political commitments and upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections and therefore might not host Bigg Boss Tamil 5. It is to be noted that the actor's current project Indian 2 has been stalled owing to multiple reasons including COVID-19 restrictions, because of which the crew members from the United States are unable to travel to India.

Coming back to Bigg Boss Tamil 5, the contestants upon confirmation will undergo a quarantine period after their respective COVID-19 tests. A team of expert doctors will also be monitoring them with frequent body and temperature checkups.

