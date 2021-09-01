Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Promo Out: Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ Avatar Steals Hearts!

The most awaited first promo of Kamal Haasan-led reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 5 was dropped on Tuesday (August 31). In the 20-second footage, one can see Ulaganayagan initiating his character from his forthcoming actioner Vikram, which was introduced in the film's official title teaser in November last year.

Exactly like his intriguing character shown in the teaser, the actor can be heard asking 'Arambikalama?' (Can we get started?). His perfect imitation, rapt expressions, impressive dialogue delivery and swag have no doubt won the hearts of the eagerly waiting mini screen audiences. In the video, the senior actor can be seen donning a mustard yellow blazer and a pair of light blue denim. He has evidently repeated a look similar to the previous season of the show. Kamal has sported a salt and pepper hairstyle that goes perfectly with his thick moustache and beard.

Well, the premiere date has not been revealed in the promo, however, the latest reports suggest that the show will commence on October 3. Reportedly, the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 have chosen some really popular faces from the film and TV industry. The contestants will be subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 test and will be required to go through a 14-day quarantine period before they enter the show. Keeping in mind the pandemic situation, the show will only have virtual audiences similar to Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Kamal has been hosting the game reality show consecutively for the last five seasons.

On a related note, the reality show's counterpart Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will premiere on September 5 on Star Maa. The show will be hosted by Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Coming back to Kamal Haasan, the actor is currently working on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram that also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. He is also a part of Shankar's Indian 2.