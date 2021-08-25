Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Promo To Be Out Soon, Kamal Hassan’s Pictures From The Sets Leaked Online!

It's happening! After the humongous success of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Kamal Haasan is returning with a brand new season of the popular reality show. Yes, you read that right! Ahead of Bigg Boss Tamil 5's grand premiere, the superstar shot for a promo video and a few pictures from the sets have now leaked online.

In one of the snaps, the Ulaganayagan can be seen donning a mustard yellow blazer and a pair of light blue jeans. Presumably, he has repeated a look similar to the previous season of the show. He can be seen sporting a salt and pepper hairstyle that goes perfectly with his thick moustache and beard as he faces the camera with complete swag. In another picture, the star is seen wearing a navy blue-toned night suit and indeed the actor looks super smart in the attire.

It is to be noted that there were recently speculations about Kamal's replacement with actor Simbu. Well, with the pictures going viral from the sets of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, it's confirmed that the audiences will get to see some unmatched hosting stints of the Ulaganayagan in the days to come.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 To Get Postponed To 2021 End: Reports

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 To Start From June 2021 End: Report

Well, if reports are to be believed, the season's first promo will release in September. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made by the makers. On a related note, the show's counterpart Bigg Boss Telugu 5 hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni will premiere on September 5.

Coming back to Kamal Haasan, the actor will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. He also has Indian 2 with Shankar. The film's 60% of the shooting has been completed so far.