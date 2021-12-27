Bigg Boss Tamil OTT Might Commence On January 23, Know All Details Here!
Looks like it's happening! A lot is being speculated about Bigg Boss Tamil OTT and going by the latest reports, looks like it is very much happening. If reports are anything to go by, the show's digital-only season will kick start from January 23 next year, 6 days after the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil (television) concludes. The finale of BB Tamil 5 is expected to premiere on January 17 (Sunday).
Unlike its Hindi counterpart, where fresh faces were introduced, the Tamil version will feature former contestants who previously took part in Kamal Haasan's show. Notably, winners of the five seasons will not be a part of the show. The contestants will have to survive 42 days in the house and go through weekly nomination/elimination processes.
Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Ticket To Finale Task Begins, Kamal Haasan's Show To Get Its First Finalist Very Soon!
Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Elimination: Akshara And Varun Evicted From The Kamal Haasan Show
Also,
it
is
yet
to
be
known
if
the
show
will
be
made
available
24/7
or
only
an
edited
version
will
be
released
on
the
over-the-top
platform.
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
OTT
will
be
available
on
Disney+
Hotstar
and
the
viewers
can
also
vote
for
their
favourite
contestants
through
the
platform.
Though
rumours
are
rife
that
Kamal
Haasan
would
host
the
show,
the
chances
are
slim.
Well,
with
a
lot
being
discussed
on
social
media
about
the
exclusive
show,
one
will
have
to
wait
and
watch
to
see
what
unfolds
in
the
days
to
come.
Notably, the Telugu OTT version will also be announced in January.
Talking about Bigg Boss Tamil 5, the house now has 8 contestants including Thamarai Selvi, Priyanka Deshpande, Pavni Reddy, Niroop Nandakumar, Raju Jeyamohan, Ciby Chandran, Sanjeev and Amir. Currently, the contestants are vying for the ticket to finale for reserving a place in the final race. With a couple of weeks remaining for the finale, contestants are leaving no stone unturned to prove their mettle in the show.