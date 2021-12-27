Bigg Boss Tamil OTT Might Commence On January 23, Know All Details Here!

Looks like it's happening! A lot is being speculated about Bigg Boss Tamil OTT and going by the latest reports, looks like it is very much happening. If reports are anything to go by, the show's digital-only season will kick start from January 23 next year, 6 days after the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil (television) concludes. The finale of BB Tamil 5 is expected to premiere on January 17 (Sunday).

Unlike its Hindi counterpart, where fresh faces were introduced, the Tamil version will feature former contestants who previously took part in Kamal Haasan's show. Notably, winners of the five seasons will not be a part of the show. The contestants will have to survive 42 days in the house and go through weekly nomination/elimination processes.

Also, it is yet to be known if the show will be made available 24/7 or only an edited version will be released on the over-the-top platform. Bigg Boss Tamil OTT will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and the viewers can also vote for their favourite contestants through the platform. Though rumours are rife that Kamal Haasan would host the show, the chances are slim. Well, with a lot being discussed on social media about the exclusive show, one will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

Notably, the Telugu OTT version will also be announced in January.

Talking about Bigg Boss Tamil 5, the house now has 8 contestants including Thamarai Selvi, Priyanka Deshpande, Pavni Reddy, Niroop Nandakumar, Raju Jeyamohan, Ciby Chandran, Sanjeev and Amir. Currently, the contestants are vying for the ticket to finale for reserving a place in the final race. With a couple of weeks remaining for the finale, contestants are leaving no stone unturned to prove their mettle in the show.