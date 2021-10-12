    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Voting Process: How To Vote For Priyanka Deshpande, Akshara Reddy And Others?

      By
      |

      The maiden nomination process of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil took place on Monday (October 11). To a much surprise, 15 contestants including Nadia Chang, Raju Jeyamohan, Iykki Berry, Niroop, Suruthi, Madhumitha, Imman, Cibi, Isaivani, Varun, Chinna Ponnu, Priyanka Deshpande, Abhishek, Abinay and Akshara were nominated this time. Notably, Pavani Reddy was not nominated by any housemate and therefore is safe from elimination this week.

      Bigg Boss 5 Tamil

      On the other hand, the current captain of the house Thamarai Selvi was excused from the process. Let us tell you that Namitha Marimuthu had walked out of the show in the previous week owing to reasons best known to the team.

      Talking about the nomination process, it was a closed one this time. The contestants were required to enter the confession room one after the other and nominate any two housemates. Gaana singer Isaivani received the most votes (6) in the nominations, as many expressed that she needs to gel up more with the housemates. Notably, Niroop was voted by 5 contestants who opined that he is a strong one and therefore needs to clear off from the show, so that it would be easy for them to move forward in the game without a snag.

      First Week Nominated Contestants

      Nadia Chang
      Raju Jeyamohan
      Iykki Berry
      Niroop
      Suruthi
      Madhumitha
      Imman
      Cibi
      Isaivani
      Varun
      Chinna Ponnu
      Priyanka Deshpande
      Abhishek
      Abhinay
      Akshara

      How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominated Contestants

      • Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).
      • Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account.
      • Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil Vote' in the search bar.
      • Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.
      • Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.
      • It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

