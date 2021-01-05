Bigg Boss Tamil Voting Process: How To Vote For Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian & Others?

The last nomination process of the season was held in the Monday episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The remaining contestants including Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Gabriella Charlton, Shivani Narayanan, Som Shekar, Ramya Pandian and Rio Raj nominated two housemates each for the elimination.

Post the nominations, Bigg Boss announced that it being the last process of BB Tamil 4, all contestants have been directly nominated for the 14th week elimination. The current captain of the house Rio was also nominated this time.

On the other hand, the ticket to finale tasks have begun and the contestant who wins it with the highest score will become the first finalist of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The first and second tasks were won by Balaji Murugadoss and Ramya Pandian respectively.

Nominations This Week

Aari Arjuna

Balaji Murugadoss

Gabriella Charlton

Shivani Narayanan

Som Shekar

Ramya Pandian

Rio Raj

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Tamil 4

• Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account.

• Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight.

Here's How To Vote For Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestants Via Missed Call

Aari Arjuna: 8367796802

Balaji Murugadoss: 8367796804

Gabriella Charlton: 8367796805

Shivani Narayanan: 8367796813

Som Shekar: 8367796814

Ramya Pandian: 8367796808

Rio Raj: 8367796810

