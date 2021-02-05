Bigil Actress Reba Monica John Gets Engaged After A Surprise Proposal By Boyfriend; See Pics!

Reba Monica John, best known for playing an awe-inspiring role in Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil, recently got engaged to her boyfriend Joemon Joseph. The handsome hunk on the special occasion of the beautiful actress' 27th birthday, surprised everyone including Reba by going down on one knee and proposing to her.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Joemon announced that the actress has been officially taken as she has nodded a 'yes' to the proposal. He also shared a couple of pictures from the close-knit event which took place in Dubai and revealed that he wasn't able to meet Reba for the last few months owing to the lockdown, and finally planned to propose her.

In the pictures shared, the adorable couple can be seen twinning in black. Reba looked ravishing as ever as she wore a comfy dress, while Joemon opted for a checked shirt with black trousers for their special moment. Well, fans are all praise for the new couple in town, and are appreciating the simple yet beautiful decoration of the room with flowers, candles and an embellished board that says, "Will you marry me?" Well, the pictures of the couple are now taking the internet by storm and looks like fans can't wait to witness Reba-Joemon's wedding.

Interestingly, a few pictures from Reba's Instagram handle have also gone viral on social media now. In one of the posts, the actress can be seen all smiles as she poses with her beau and captions the picture as, "Hey BF and BF. You know I've always got your back (no pun intended 😏 ) and you're always on my mind! I heart you forever. Happy 7."

On the work front, Reba was previously seen in Malayalam film Forensic starring Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas in the lead roles.

