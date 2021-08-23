Boomika Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

After the super success of Thittam Irandu, Aishwarya Rajesh is all set to conquer hearts with her latest film Boomika. The film was released on Vijay TV on August 22 and started streaming on popular OTT platform Netflix from August 23. Directed by Rathindran R Prasad, the film is set in the backdrop of Ooty.

Boomika is produced by Karthik Subbaraj's home production banner Stone Bench Production and Kaarthekyan Santhanam. The horror thriller is co-produced by Sudhan Sundaram.

Talking about Boomika during one of her media interactions, Aishwarya revealed that the film carries a lofty message that creates awareness of the environment. She had also added that she started romancing earth once she completed the film.

Kanchana 3 Actress Alexandra Djavi Found Dead In Goa

Vikram: Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Fame Shivani Narayanan To Be A Part Of Kamal Haasan's Film?

Well, Boomika has been getting impressive reviews from audiences. Netizens have been showering praises on the content and Aishwarya's intense performance in the film. The thriller reportedly has cinematography by Roberto Zazzara and music composed by Prithvi Chandrasekar.

The film's first look was released by Jayam Ravi and Tamannaah Bhatia on October 19 last year.

On a related note, Aishwarya Rajesh will next be seen in Tuck Jagadish alongside Nani and Ritu Varma. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is also gearing for a direct OTT release. She also has The Great Indian Kitchen and Republic, in the pipeline.