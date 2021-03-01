Chakra Closing Collection: Vishal-Shraddha Srinath Starrer Ends Up As An Average Venture

Versatile actor Vishal's Chakra was undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Though the action-entertainer garnered huge attention much before hitting the theatres for its controversies, the film failed to impress the audiences, which eventually affected its earnings at the box office.

Chakra opened to mixed response at the theatres, but unfortunately, showed a decreasing trend in the following days. Released on February 19, the film also featuring Shraddha Srinath has reportedly incurred a loss of Rs 3.5 crore with its business. Made on a budget of Rs 31.5 crore, the film could only collect Rs 27.5 crore with its theatrical run. With several controversies and a big loss incurred, Chakra has undoubtedly turned out to be an average venture for Vishal. Though his acting chops were highly praised by the audience, the film lacked the beat it required for an action-entertainer.

For the unversed, the actor has also backed the project under his production company Vishal Film Factory. Featuring an ensemble cast including Regina Cassandra, Robo Shankar, Manobala, KR Vijaya, Srushti Dange and Ravikanth, Chakra was released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. The film directed by MS Anandan tells the tale of police office Chandru, who is on a mission to take down a gang of hackers, who have executed a massive robbery in Chennai on Independence Day.

On a related note, days before the film's release, distributor turned producer Trident Arts' Ravindran had moved the High Court alleging copyright violations against the makers of Chakra. Stating that he owned the copyright of the Vishal-starrer, the producer alleged that the film's director MS Anandan had narrated the story and had even signed a contract with the former. The Madras high court reportedly issued an interim stay order against the film's release, however, the issue was resolved hours before Chakra made it to the theatres.

