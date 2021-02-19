Chakra Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Chakra, the highly anticipated film of Vishal has released today (February 19, 2021). The action thriller which released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, opened to a largely positive response. Also, Chakra has now joined the list of films that have been leaked online. The Vishal-starrer has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy-based websites.

Directed by MS Anandan, the film's intriguing concept, story and action sequences garnered huge applause from the audience. Notably, the film marks Anandan's debut venture. Chakra revolves around a massive robbery that takes place in Chennai on Independence Day, a day when the city is under surplus surveillance. The police officials played by Vishal and Shraddha Srinath and their team, are on a mission to take down the gang of hackers and Cyber criminals who not only execute the robbery, but also steal Ashoka Chakra (the highest peacetime military decoration in India) from one of the houses.

Bankrolled by Vishal under his production banner Vishal Film Factory, the film also features Regina Cassandra, Robo Shankar, Manobala, KR Vijaya, Srushti Dange and Ravikanth in pivotal roles. Chakra was initially planned to release on May 1, 2020, however, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown forced the makers to postpone the date. KT Balasubrahmaniyam has cranked camera for this venture with Yuvan Shankar Raja composing music and editor Thiyagu taking charge at the editing table.

Also Read: Chakra's Hindi Dubbing Artist Sanket Mhatre Shares His Experience Lending Voice To Vishal [EXCLUSIVE]

Also Read: Chakra Twitter Review: Audience Lauds The Vishal-Shraddha Srinath Starrer