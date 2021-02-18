Chakra Release Issue: Will Vishal Starrer Get Postponed? Here’s The Truth!

Of late, there have been reports regarding the postponement of Chakra's release. Reportedly, the Madras High Court issued an interim stay order against the film's release, which is on February 19, 2021.

As per reports, distributor turned producer Trident Arts' Ravindran had moved the High Court alleging copyright violations against the film. Stating that he owns the copyright of the Vishal-starrer, the producer alleged that the film's director MS Anandan had narrated the script of Chakra to him and had even signed a contract with the former. Post the interim stay order, the Madras High Court has reportedly adjourned the case to Monday (February 22).

Well, when Filmibeat approached the PR (Public Relations) of Chakra, they stated that the film will definitely have a release on February 19, 2021, as announced earlier. It is to be noted that Vishal, who is very verbal about his films, has not tweeted anything so far regarding Chakra's postponement, and therefore fans and followers of the versatile actor can now heave a sigh of relief.

Produced by Vishal under his production banner Vishal Film Factory, Chakra has Shraddha Srinath, Regina Cassandra, Robo Shankar, Manobala, KR Vijaya, Srushti Dange and Ravikanth in key roles. KT Balasubrahmaniyam has cranked camera for the film, while the music and editing departments have been handled by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Thiyagu respectively. Chakra revolves around a massive robbery that takes place in Chennai on the day of Independence Day. Vishal and Shraddha Srinath play the role of police officers in the film. Though the film was initially planned to release on May 1, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown forced the makers to postpone the date.

