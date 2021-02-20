Chakra: Vishal Thanks Audience For The Success; Pens Down A Hearfelt Note!

Chakra, the Vishal starring crime thriller hit the theatres on February 19, 2021, after a long wait. The Vishal starrer has already earned the hit status at the box office, despite the mixed reviews. Recently, leading man-producer Vishal took to his official Twitter page and penned down a heartfelt note to thank the audience for the success of Chakra.

"A Big thanks to the lovely audience who are back to theatres. Overwhelming response for #Chakra in all languages. Worth the struggle to release in theatres. Thanks to the Media, my Team, Cast, Crew & everyone for bringing back our memories of #Irumbuthirai success, Truly elated, GB" wrote Vishal on his Twitter post.

Both the film industry members and audiences showered Vishal with congratulatory messages, as a reaction to the thank you post he made on Twitter. According to the latest updates from the trade experts, Chakra, which is a spiritual sequel to the popular Vishal starring crime thriller Irumbu Thirai, is on its way to repeating the box office success of the 2018-released movie.

However, the critics and cine-goers are giving mixed reviews for the Vishal starrer, calling it an ambitious film let down by an average script and making style. But this has not prevented the MS Anandan directorial by impressing the masses, and emerging as a profitable venture.