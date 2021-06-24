Chiyaan 60: Here’s A Massive Update Of Vikram-Dhruv-Karthik Subbaraj’s Film!

#Chiyaan60 is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films as it brings together Kollywood's handsome father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram on the big screen. Though the team commenced shooting post the initial lockdown, the second wave of pandemic had halted the briskly going process.

Well now, if latest reports are anything to go by, director Karthik Subbaraj and his team members will resume shooting in July 2021. Let us tell you that the Tamil Nadu government has announced relaxation in COVID-19 curbs in a few districts while also extending the statewide lockdown by another week.

Earlier, during his interaction with media, the director revealed that the sequences featuring Vikram and actress Vani Bhojan will be shot once they resume the shoot of #Chiyaan60. Reportedly 50% of the film's shoot has been completed and the rest might take a month or two. Considering the brisk pace with which the team is working, the actioner may hit the cinemas by the end of this year. Interestingly, reports are also rife that Vikram's #Chiyaan60 might release before his another awaited film Cobra, owing to the latter's prolonged post-production process.

Produced by Seven Screen Studio, #Chiyaan60 marks Dhruv's 3rd venture after Varmaa (2020) and Adithya Varma (2019). The action-drama also features Simran and Bobby Simha in a key role. Notably, Santhosh Narayanan and Shreyaas Krishna are composing music and cranking camera respectively for the film. For the unversed, Anirudh Ravichander, who was initially roped in to compose music was replaced later reportedly owing to date issues.

The title and release date of #Chiyaan60 are yet to be announced.