Chiyaan 60: Sananth To Play Key Role In Vikram And Dhruv Starrer

Vikram and Dhruv Vikram-starrer Chiyaan 60 has been creating solid buzz amongst the masses since its inception. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial marks the big collaboration of the father-son duo for the first time. And now, looks like the director is not leaving any stone unturned to make it grand. Recently, the team has announced that a new actor will be joining the cast of #Chiyaan60. He is none other than Petta fame Sananth.

The production house Seven Screen Studio took to Twitter and announced Sananth's casting with a poster. The tweet reads, "Welcome onboard Sananth #Chiyaan60 #ChiyaanVikram #DhruvVikram A @karthiksubbaraj padam.. #BobbySimha @SimranbaggaOffc @vanibhojanoffl @Music_Santhosh @theSreyas @proyuvraaj."

Well, the team has not yet revealed much about Sananth's role, but if reports are to be believed, it will be a crucial one. A few days ago, the team roped in Bobby Simha for a key role in #Chiyaan60. Talking about the development of the Vikram-starrer, the team kick-started the shoot with a puja ceremony a few days ago. The makers have planned to shoot the film in Chennai, Goa and Darjeeling.

The revenge-drama is produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio. #Chiyaan60 also stars Simran and Vani Bhojan in pivotal roles. The film will have music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The Vikram and Dhruv-starrer is expected to hit the screens in 2022.

