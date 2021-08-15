Chiyaan 60: The Title And First Look Of The Vikram Starrer To Be Out On August 20

Chiyaan 60, the highly anticipated 60th film of the National award-winning actor Vikram, was wrapped up recently. The project marks Vikram's first collaboration with his son, actor Dhruv Vikram and talented filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. As per the latest updates, Chiyaan 60 title and the first look are all set to release soon.

The highly exciting news was revealed by the makers of the Vikram starrer on August 15, Sunday. Karthik Subbaraj, the director of Chiyaan 60, took to his official social media pages and announced the news, by revealing a new poster featuring leading man Vikram. "#Chiyaan60 Title and First look from August 20th..," read's Karthik's post.

In the new monochrome poster, leading man Vikram is seen in a never-seen-before avatar in a retro-style tuxedo, which is paired with aviator glasses and cigarette smoke on his lips. The talented actor is seen amidst flying currency notes, a large shelf of liquor bottles, and gold bars. From the new poster, it is confirmed that the National award-winning actor is playing the role of a gangster in Chiyaan 60.

If the reports are to be believed, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial revolves around the cat and mouse game between a dreaded gangster and young police officer, played by Vikram and Dhruv Vikram respectively. The grapevine suggests that Chiyaan 60 is titled Thiravukol Mandiravadi. However, we will have to wait till August 20, Friday, to know if the rumours are true.

Chiyaan 60 will have the National award-winning actor Bobby Simha in a pivotal role. The movie features an extensive star cast including Simran, Vani Bhojan, Muthukumar, Sananth, and others in pivotal roles. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the songs and original score for the project. The Vikram starrer, which is produced by Seven Screen Studios, is expected to hit the screens in 2022.