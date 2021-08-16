Chiyaan 60: Vikram-Dhruv Vikram’s Next Might Get THIS Title!

The shooting of Vikram-Dhruv's forthcoming film #Chiyaan60 has finally been completed on August 15 (Sunday) and has gone into post-production mode. Director Karthik Subbaraj revealed the big news through his social media handle and even shared that the film's title and first look poster will be out on August 20. Touted to be a gangster thriller, the film marks Vikram's maiden collaboration with his actor-son Dhruv.

Well, a lot is being speculated about the highly anticipated update and the latest we hear is that the makers have already locked the film's title. If the latest grapevine has anything to do with reality, the team has locked 'Mahaan' as #Chiyaan60's title. Though there is no official confirmation, reports claim that the makers are also considering similar titles, one among which will be finalized in the days to come.

#Chiyaan60 will also feature Simran, Vani Bhojan and Bobby Simha in prominent roles. Backed by Seven Screen Studio, the film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Though the release date is yet to be made official reports suggests that the first look poster might also carry detail about the film's release.

Meanwhile, Chiyaan fans are prepping up for the humongous release of the actor's next with Ajay Gnanamuthu titled Cobra. He is also a part of Gautham Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. As of Dhruv, the young hero was previously seen in Varmaa directed by Bala.