Chiyaan Vikram Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kollywood actor Chiyaan Vikram has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Though it is not confirmed if he has contracted the virus, his manager Suryanarayanan's reply to one of the fans has surely left many in uncertainty.

Replying to a fan who wished the actor a speedy recovery, he tweeted "Dear well-wishers, very mild only and nothing to worry. Thanks for your prayers. Suryanarayanan, Manager."

Well, with news of Vikram testing positive for COVID-19 going viral on social media, worried fans have been pouring in their prayers for their idol, with the internet flooding with recovery wishes.

On the work front, Vikram has a slew of exciting projects in his kitty including Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra, Gautham Vasudev Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram, Karthik Subbaraj's Mahaan and Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. According to reports, the makers of Cobra and Mahaan will be soon announcing the films' release dates. Interestingly, Mahaan also marks Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram's maiden collaboration.

Well, the post-production process of the historical drama Ponniyin Selvan is currently underway. Also, the makers of the much-delayed project Dhruva Natchathiram are yet to drop updates of the film, which has been missing for too long.

Vikram was previously seen in the 2019 film Kadaram Kondan, and it indeed has been a long time since we have seen him on the big screen, garnering hearts with his enthralling performances and whistle worthy dialogue delivery.