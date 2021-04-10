Cobra Release: Chiyaan Vikram’s Action-Thriller Is Not Releasing On Netflix, Confirms Makers

Not too long ago speculations were rife that the makers of Chiyaan Vikram's next Cobra are planning for the film's direct-to-OTT release. Reports even suggested that the team has struck a solid deal with the popular OTT platform Netflix and the new release date would be announced very soon.

Though the rumours disappointed Vikram's innumerable fans, what has now deviated the attention of many is the latest tweet of the film's production company Seven Screen Studios. Re-tweeting a tweet regarding Cobra's direct-to-OTT release on Netflix, the makers quoted on their Twitter handle as, "Fake News".

Fake News !! https://t.co/RCbW2EuSZH — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) April 10, 2021

Well, with the latest tweet going viral on social media, fans are expressing their happiness and are also thanking the makers for clarifying about the release. On the other hand, a few fans have also requested the makers for the film's update, as it has been a long since they haven't shared detail regarding the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller.

On a related note, Cobra directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu will have Vikram in seven different get-ups. The teaser of the film was released on January 9, 2021, and as expected, it received immense love from the audience.

Interestingly, Cobra marks KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty's Kollywood debut as she Vikram's lady love in the film. The Chiyaan-starrer also features an ensemble cast including Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, Mohammed Ali Baig, Padmapriya, Kaniha, John Vijay, Miya George and Roshan Mathew. With AR Rahman's beautiful music composition, the film has camera cranked by Harish Kannan and editing done by Bhuvan Sreenivasan. The highly awaited film of the year is backed by Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio.

