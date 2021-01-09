Cobra Teaser Featuring Chiyaan Vikram As A Genius Mathematician Will Make You Want For More

The day is finally here! The highly awaited teaser of Vikram's Cobra has released today (January 9, 2021).

The makers of the film took to their social media handle to unveil the 1-minute 49-second teaser and tweeted, "A world of numbers & the genius #ChiyaanVikram, Loaded wit all things intriguing, presenting the #CobraTeaser dir. by @AjayGnanamuthu, An @arrahman Musical."

The intriguing teaser begins with Vikram's character Cobra declaring that 'every problem has a mathematical solution'. The actor essays a geek in the movie who solves crime cases using mathematical calculations. On the other hand, cricketer Irfan Pathan essays a crime detective who challenges Cobra, who in turn is seen appearing in 7 getups to resolve a big case.

The director of the film Ajay Gnanamuthu had announced the teaser release earlier on the occasion of music maestro AR Rahman's birthday (January 6, 2021).

Touted to be a sci-fi thriller, the film will have Vikram in seven roles. KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty will feature as Vikram's lady love, thus making her debut in a Tamil film. Backed by Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studion, the thriller features an ensemble star cast including KS Ravikumar, Mohammed Ali Baig, Padmapriya, Kaniha, John Vijay, Miya George and Roshan Mathew. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film has camera cranked by Harish Kannan and editing done by Bhuvan Sreenivasan.

