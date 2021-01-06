Cobra Teaser To Release On January 9; Makers Of Vikram Starrer Welcome AR Rahman On Board!

Here's the highly awaited announcement of Cobra! On the special occasion of AR Rahman's 54th birthday, the makers of Chiyaan Vikram's action entertainer announced the teaser release of the film. The most anticipated teaser of Cobra will be released on January 9, 2021, ahead of the Pongal festival.

Along with the big news, the makers took their social media space to announce the inclusion of Music Maestro AR Rahaman, by welcoming him on board.

The announcement tweet read, "To the legendary @arrahman sir whom we are extremely honoured to have on- board for #Cobra, Wishing you a fabulous birthday And to all the cinema fans out there, #CobraTeaser coming ur way on 9th Jan."

Well, the fans are highly thrilled with the new announcement from the makers and are eagerly waiting to witness the teaser releasing in 2 days.

Notably, Cobra's second look poster featuring Vikram as a geek was released recently (December 25, 2020), which garnered a huge response from social media. Touted to be a sci-fi thriller, the film will feature the popular actor in seven roles.

KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty will appear as Vikram's lady love, thus making her debut in Kollywood. Cobra features an ensemble star cast including KS Ravikumar, Mohammed Ali Baig, Padmapriya, Kaniha, John Vijay, Miya George and Roshan Mathew. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film has a camera cranked by Harish Kannan and editing done by Bhuvan Sreenivasan. The highly awaited film of the year is backed by Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio.

