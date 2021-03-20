Cooku With Comali 2 Finale: Ashwin And Kani Become Top Two Finalists

One of the most entertaining cooking reality shows Cooku with Comali 2 is inching towards its finale. The show is currently going through the semi-finale week with 4 contestants including Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan, Baba Bhaskar, Kani Thiru and Shakeela competing for the coveted title.

With several speculations doing the rounds about the finale, the latest reports suggest that Ashwin and Kani have become the top two finalists of the popular reality show. Reportedly, Kani will become the first contestant to grab the finale apron.

Let us tell you that this week, Ashwin will be pairing with Shivangi and Bala, Kani with Pugal and Sharath, Baba Bhaskar with Shakti and Thangadurai and Shakeela with Pappu and Sunitha. Interestingly, this will mark the first time in the season when two comalis will be pairing up with each contestant. Notably, Manimegalai, who recently met with a minor accident will not take part in the semi-finale.

As per the latest promo of the show, the contestants will have to prepare a chocolate bomb in the semi-finale task. Stand-up comedian Madurai Muthu will enter the show as the guest. Well now, with the promo going viral, fans and followers can't keep calm and are indeed expressing their love and support through posts on social media.

Notably, the show became one of the favourites of the miniscreen audience because of its unique charm ranging from the contestants' performance, cooking tactics, attention-seeking conversations and one-liners.

On a related note, the finale of Cooku with Comali 2 will be held on March 27.

