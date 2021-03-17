Cooku With Comali To Get A New Rival; Vijay Sethupathi To Host MasterChef Tamil?

Since its launch, Star Vijay's cooking reality show Cooku with Comali season 2 has been garnering huge attention of the mini-screen audiences. The show instantly became one of the favourites of many viewers, especially because of its unique charm ranging from the contestants' performance, cooking tactics, attention-seeking conversations and one-liners. Apart from the entertainment factor, the show has also been in the top position on the TRP chart.

Well now, if reports are to be believed, another cooking reality show, MasterChef Tamil based on MasterChef India is soon going to join the race with Cooku with Comali. Though there is no confirmation regarding the information, rumours are rife that versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi will be hosting the show. Reportedly, the actor has signed a 3-crore-deal with Sun TV, the telecasting channel. Well, fans and followers of Vijay are highly excited and can't wait to see him playing the host in the highly anticipated reality show. Notably, the actor will be accompanied by popular chefs.

Also, it is said that the other regional versions of the show will be hosted by actors like Venkatesh Daggubati (Telugu), Prithviraj Sukumaran (Malayalam) and Kichcha Sudeep (Kannada). Notably, Sudeep is presently hosting Bigg Boss Kannada 8, and his inclusion as host in MasterChef is quite unlikely. Well, only an official confirmation regarding the show will unveil the reality about the rumours that are doing the rounds on social media.

Talking about Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming projects, the actor has a long list of films including Tughlaq Durbar, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Mugizh, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Corona Kumar. The Makkal Selvan also has yet-to-be-titled projects of Vetrimaaran and Deepak Sundarajan along with Malayalam film 19(1) (a), Bollywood ventures Mumbaikar and Gandhi Talks.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Simbu To Replace Kamal Haasan?

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi To Play This Popular Character Once Again!