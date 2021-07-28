D 43 Is Now Maaran; Dhanush’s Fearless Avatar In The Karthick Naren Directorial Looks Promising!

It's finally here! The makers of Dhanush's next #D43 have unveiled the first look poster of the film featuring the actor on his 38th birthday today. The highly anticipated film has been titled Maaran. Dropping the brand new poster and wishing the star on his big day, the film's director Karthick Naren tweeted, "His courage is his weapon Proudly presenting the first look of #Maaran ... Happy birthday @dhanushkraja sir."

In the intriguing poster, Dhanush's fearless avatar can be seen smacking his nemesis. With the poster now going viral on social media, looks like the actor's new and deadly avatar has indeed raised the expectations of fans, who were eagerly awaiting an update of the film since long.

Maaran also features Master fame Malavika Mohanan, who will be playing the love interest of Dhanush. Written by Karthick Naren, the film will reportedly have the handsome actor playing the role of an investigative journalist. Backed by Sathya Jyothi Films, Maaran has music scored by popular composer GV Prakash Kumar.

Apart from Maaran, Dhanush will feature in Russo Brothers' Hollywood action flick The Gray Man also starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles. The charmer will also join forces with Tollywood director Sekhar Kammula for a yet-to-be-titled multilingual film. Dhanush is also a part of Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re featuring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

On a related note, Dhanush was previously seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Jagame Thandhiram that released on Netflix on June 18. Also starring Aishwarya Lekshmi, the film received average responses from the audiences.