D44: Dhanush To Romance Two Leading Ladies In The Mithran Jawahar Project

Dhanush is totally busy in his acting career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. As reported earlier, the National award-winning actor is joining hands with director Mithran Jawahar, for his 44th outing in Tamil cinema. Interestingly, the sources have now revealed an exciting update on the Dhanush starrer, which has been tentatively titled D44.

According to the sources, the talented actor might romance two leading ladies in the Mithran Jawahar directorial. If the reports are to be believed, popular actresses Raashi Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar have been approached to play the female leads in the project. However, the actresses have not signed the dotted lines yet.

If things proceed at the same rate, makers might officially launch D44 very soon. The project, which is said to be a complete entertainer, is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sun Pictures. Popular musician Anirudh Ravichander has reportedly been roped in, to compose the songs and original score of D44.

Coming to the work front, Dhanush is currently shooting for his 43rd outing in Tamil cinema, which has been titled Maaran. The project, which marks the actor's first collaboration with the young filmmaker Karthick Naren, is said to be an action thriller. Dhanush is playing the titular character Maaran, a young investigative journalist in the movie, which is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films.

The actor will soon kickstart the shooting of Naane Varuven, the highly anticipated project which marks his reunion with brother and filmmaker, Selvaraghavan. If the reports are to be believed, the movie, which is said to be a stylish action thriller, might get a title change soon. The project is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, under the banner V Creations.