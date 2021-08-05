D44 Launched: Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer Starts Rolling!

Dhanush's next tentatively titled #D44 has been officially launched today (August 5) in Chennai. The launch began with a customary pooja in the presence of the entire cast and crew members. Actors including Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja attended the ceremony.

Sharing a few pictures from the event, the makers wrote, "@dhanushkraja's #D44 shooting commences Today! #D44 Poojai. The film's shooting has commenced and its title will be unveiled today at 6 pm. Directed by Mithran R Jawahar, the film is touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer. The Dhanush-starrer is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the renowned production banner which is also backing Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan.

Interestingly, #D44 will mark Dhanush and music composer Anirudh Ravichander's collaboration a gap of after almost 5 years. The 'Kolaveri Di' hitmakers have earlier joined hands for Maari (2015), Thanga Magan (2015), 3 (2012) and Velaiyilla Pattathari (2014). On the other hand, director Mithran will be joining forces with Dhanush after Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008), Kutty (2010) and Uthamaputhiran (2010).

#D44 will also feature talented actresses Raashii Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Well, with the pictures from the pooja ceremony going viral, fans are super excited and are now eagerly awaiting for the film's title announcement.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will next be seen in Karthick Naren's Maaran opposite Malavika Mohanan. He is also a part of Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood film Atrangi Re and Hollywood action drama The Gray Man that has Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles. The National Award-winning actor will also join forces with Tollywood director Sekhar Kammula for a yet-to-be-titled multilingual film.

Dhanush was previously seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Jagame Thandhiram that released on Netflix.