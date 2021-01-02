Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020: Ajith Kumar, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Win The Top Honours!

The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 has been announced. The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, which is held to honour the finest talents of the four film industries of South India including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannad, were announced on the occasion of New Year 2021. The biggest names of the South film industries, including Ajith Kumar, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shivrajkumar, and so on won the top honours at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020.

Here we present the complete winners' list. Have a look...

Tamil

Most Versatile Actor: Ajith Kumar

Best Actor: Dhanush (Asuran)

Best Actress: Jyotika (Raatchasi)

Best Director: R Parthiban (Oththa Seruppu Size 7)

Best Film: To Let

Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander

Malayalam

Most Versatile Actor: Mohanlal

Best Actor: Suraj Venjaramoodu (Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25)

Best Actress: Parvathy Thiruvothu (Uyare)

Best Director: Madhu C Narayanan (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Film: Uyare

Best Music Director: Deepak Dev

Telugu

Most Versatile Actor: Nagarjuna Akkineni

Best Actor: Naveen Polishetty (Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya)

Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna (Dear Comrade)

Best Director: Sujeet (Saaho)

Best Film: Jersey

Best Music Director: S Thaman

Kannada

Most Versatile Actor: Shivrajkumar

Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty (Avane Srinamnnarayana)

Best Actress: Tanya Hope (Yajamana)

Best Director: Ramesh Indira (Premier Padmini)

Best Film: Mookajjiya Kanasugalu

Best Music Director: V Harikrishna

