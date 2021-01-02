Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020: Ajith Kumar, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Win The Top Honours!
The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 has been announced. The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, which is held to honour the finest talents of the four film industries of South India including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannad, were announced on the occasion of New Year 2021. The biggest names of the South film industries, including Ajith Kumar, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shivrajkumar, and so on won the top honours at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020.
Here we present the complete winners' list. Have a look...
Tamil
Most Versatile Actor: Ajith Kumar
Best Actor: Dhanush (Asuran)
Best Actress: Jyotika (Raatchasi)
Best Director: R Parthiban (Oththa Seruppu Size 7)
Best Film: To Let
Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander
Malayalam
Most Versatile Actor: Mohanlal
Best Actor: Suraj Venjaramoodu (Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25)
Best Actress: Parvathy Thiruvothu (Uyare)
Best Director: Madhu C Narayanan (Kumbalangi Nights)
Best Film: Uyare
Best Music Director: Deepak Dev
Telugu
Most Versatile Actor: Nagarjuna Akkineni
Best Actor: Naveen Polishetty (Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya)
Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna (Dear Comrade)
Best Director: Sujeet (Saaho)
Best Film: Jersey
Best Music Director: S Thaman
Kannada
Most Versatile Actor: Shivrajkumar
Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty (Avane Srinamnnarayana)
Best Actress: Tanya Hope (Yajamana)
Best Director: Ramesh Indira (Premier Padmini)
Best Film: Mookajjiya Kanasugalu
Best Music Director: V Harikrishna
