Desingh Periyasamy To Tie The Knot With Niranjani Ahathian On February 25

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal director Desingh Periyasamy is all set to enter wedlock with actress Niranjani Ahathian. As per Times of India, Desingh has confirmed that the wedding ceremony will take place on February 25, 2021, in Puducherry.

Reportedly, the event will be held with only close friends and family in attendance. A few media reports also suggest that the couple is planning a reception in Chennai for their industry colleagues and friends.

It was last month when film director Thiru, husband of Niranjani's sister Karthika sprung a surprise by sharing the wedding invite on his social media handle, which indeed garnered huge attention of the netizens.

Recently, the Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame and Niranjani's another sister Vijayalakshmi Ahathian shared a few videos from the bachelorette party and mehendi ceremony, which has now thrilled the beautiful actress' fans and followers. In the video shared on Vijayalakshmi's Instagram story, Niranjani can be seen all smiles as she preps herself wearing a green outfit.

On the work front, Desingh's previous venture Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal starring Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma in the lead roles was highly praised by the audience and critics alike. Notably, Niranjani Ahathian also played a key role in the romantic drama. Talking about his upcoming project, if reports are to be believed, the promising director will next be helming an ambitious project with Rajinikanth. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made by the makers.

On the other hand, Niranjani, daughter of renowned director Agathiyan, has worked as a costume designer for several hit films in Kollywood and Tollywood including Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (2014), Trisha Ilana Nayanthara (2015), Kabali (2016), Pencil (2016) and Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal (2017).

