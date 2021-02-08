Dhanush And Malavika Mohanan Wrap Up The First Schedule Of D43! [PICS]

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is all set to romance Malavika Mohanan in his 43rd outing in Tamil cinema. As per the latest updates, the star pair has wrapped the first schedule of the Karthick Naren directorial, which has been tentatively titled D43. Malavika Mohanan revealed the update herself with a Twitter post, recently.

The gorgeous actress took to her official Twitter page and shared two lovely pictures with her co-star Dhanush, along with a special note. "So glad to have met you and worked with you, my fellow Leo co-actor! Will miss your infectious laughter, learning so much from you every day, and our mutual love for 'Maggi' @dhanushkraja Had a blast of a first schedule, and can't wait to start the second one soon! #D43," wrote Malavika Mohanan on her Twitter post.

As per the reports, Dhanush has taken a break from the shooting of D43 till May 2021, to join his highly anticipated Hollywood project, The Gray Man. The project, which is directed by Russo Brothers and produced by Netflix, features the talented actor in a pivotal role. The actor will soon travel abroad to kickstart the shooting of this prestigious venture.

If things go as planned, Dhanush will resume the shooting of the Karthick Naren directorial by the beginning of May 2021, after he finishes The Gray Man. As per the reports, the D43 team is planning to finish the portions that do not need the leading man's presence, before his return.

D43, which marks Dhanush and Karthick Naren's first collaboration is said to be a complete action thriller, that revolves around a young man who is in search of his father's killer. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the songs and original score for the project, which is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films.

