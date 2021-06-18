Dhanush And Sekhar Kammula To Team Up For A Pan-Indian Project: Reports

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is currently on a signing spree and has some highly exciting projects in his kitty. Reportedly, Dhanush is all set to team up with the renowned filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, for a pan-Indian project. According to the grapevine, the talented actor is impressed with the storyline and has given the green signal.

As per the reports, Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula are joining hands for a project, which will be simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu languages, and will be released in all major Indian languages. In that case, the untitled venture will mark the first pan-Indian release of the Jagame Thandhiram actor. It also marks the actor's first collaboration with the Fidaa director.

The grapevine suggests that the project, which is likely to be bankrolled by the popular production banner Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, is getting an official launch on June 18, Friday. The production banner had recently shared a post in their Twitter handle which reads: "𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 📢 Coming up on the birthday of Late Smt. Sunita Narang, 18th June @ 9am. 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐓𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐝!! 💥"

The rumour mills also suggest that the makers have approached the popular actress Sai Pallavi, to play the female lead opposite Dhanush in the movie. If it happens, the project will mark her second collaboration with the actor after the success of Maari 2. In that case, the project will also mark the third collaboration of Sai Pallavi and director Sekhar Kammula, after Fidaa and Love Story.

Coming to Dhanush's career, his ambitious project Jagame Thandhiram, which is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is getting a Netflix release today. The actor recently finished the shooting of The Gray Man, his upcoming Hollywood venture directed by the Russo Brothers. After coming back to Chennai, Dhanush will resume the shooting of D43, directed by Karthick Naren.