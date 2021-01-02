Dhanush And Selvaraghavan Team Up For Aayirathil Oruvan 2: Here Is Everything You Need To Know!

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan, the actor-director duo and real-life brothers surprised their fans today by announcing their next project together, Aayirathil Oruvan 2 aka AO2. The first look poster of the movie, which is a sequel to Selvaraghvan's acclaimed project Aayirathil Oruvan was released by Dhanush and Selvaraghavan through their official social media pages, on the occasion of New Year, 2021.

The highly promising first look poster of Aayirathil Oruvan 2 hints that something very exciting is in store for the Tamil cinema audiences. Dhanush, who is extremely excited about the project shared the first look poster and wrote: "A magnum opus !! The pre production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master @selvaraghavan ! The wait will be long. But we will give our best to make it all worth it. AO2 ..The Prince returns in 2024".

"To my loving souls who have heard and waited until this

Here is in front of you @dhanushkraja #a .o2", Selvaraghavan captioned his Twitter post.

Even though nothing much has been revealed regarding the female lead, the rest of the star cast, technical crew, and production banner of the project, it has been confirmed that Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose the music. Selvaraghavan had confirmed that he is teaming up with Yuvan once again through a Twitter post, a couple of weeks back.

Coming to Dhanush and Selvaraghavan's collaborations, the National award-winning actor made with his elder brother for the first time for his directorial debut, Thulluvatho Ilamai. The brothers later went on to establish themselves as one of the most-celebrated actor-director duos Tamil cinema has ever seen. They have collaborated for several acclaimed films including Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna in the past.

