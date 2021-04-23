Dhanush Announces Yet Another Collaboration With Mari Selvaraj After Karnan; Shoot To Commence Next Year

Here's a big announcement! After the massive success of Karnan, Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj are all set to collaborate for yet another film. Yes, you read that right! The actor himself has confirmed the big news today (April 23) through his Twitter handle and has indeed excited many.

Revealing that the pre-production of the film has already begun, the versatile artiste tweeted, "Elated to announce that after the blockbuster success of Karnan, Mari Selvaraj and myself are joining hands once again. Pre-production going on, Shoot will commence next year."

Shoot will commence next year. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 23, 2021

Though the genre or detail about other cast and crew members has not been revealed by Dhanush, fans and followers of the actor are highly thrilled as they now trend #Karnan and #Dhanush on social media to celebrate the future project already. Let us tell you that the announcement comes after 15 days of Karnan's release (April 9).

Talking more about Karnan, the rural drama has story penned by Mari Selvaraj. Partially influenced from the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence in Tamil Nadu, the film received huge applause from the audience. Backed by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the production banner V Creations, the film features an ensemble cast including Rajisha Vijayan, Lal Paul, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli in key roles.

Notably, the post-theatrical streaming and satellite rights of the film have been sold to Amazon Prime Video and Zee Tamil respectively. Though there is no confirmation, reports suggest that the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video post 30 days of its theatrical release. With music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the film has camera cranked by Theni Eswar and editing carried out by Selva RK.