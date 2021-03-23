Dhanush Expresses Joy Over Winning National Award For Best Actor; Says ‘Never Imagined I Would Come This Far’

Fans and followers of Dhanush, who have been eagerly waiting to see their idol on the big screen post the COVID-19 pandemic, are now highly elated with his big win at the 67th National Film Awards.

Social media has been overpouring with wishes and love for the versatile actor ever since he won India's prestigious award for Vetrimaaran's Asuran in the Best Actor category. Well, the star today (March 23) took to his social media handle to express his happiness and gratitude over winning the National Award for the second time after Aadukalam (2011).

Stating that winning two National Awards for best actor is nothing short of a blessing, Dhanush tweeted, "I woke up to this amazing news of being honoured with the prestigious national award for ASURAN. To win one best actor award is a dream, to win Two is nothing short of a blessing. I never imagined I would come this far."

The actor indeed had a long list of people to thank on the special occasion. After expressing gratitude towards his parents and director-brother Selvaraghavan, Dhanush thanked his Asuran director Vetrimaaran for giving him with the heart-wrenching role. He said, "There are a lot of people to thank, But just gonna state a few. As always, I thank my Mother and Father, my Guru, my brother first. I thank Vetrimaaran for giving me 'Sivasami'.

Hinting at the duo's project, Dhanush further penned, "Vetri never thought when I met you at Balu Mahendra sirs office that you would become a friend, a companion and a brother. I am so proud of the four films we have worked together and the two films we have produced together. I am very glad you chose to believe in me so much I chose to believe in you. Now can't wait to hear what you have written for me next. A big hug." (sic)

Further, the star also thanked the National Award jury, his co-stars Manju Warrier, Ken Karunas and Teejay Arunasalam. Also, thanking the producer of the film Kalaipulli S Thanu, along with media, press, social media influencers for celebrating his big victory, Dhanush finally expressed his love for his innumerable fans and followers. Calling them his strength, the actor wrote, "And finally, I thank my fans, the pillars of my strength. It's the unconditional love you all give me that keeps me going. Can't thank you enough. I love you all to the moon and back. Please spread love and nothing else."

Talking about the 2019 revenge drama Asuran, the film based on Poomani's Tamil novel Vekkai inspired by the Kilvenmani massacre of 1968, revolves around subjects including discrimination and fighting the powerful.

