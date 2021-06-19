Dhanush Has THIS To Say On Joining Hands With Sekhar Kammula!

Dhanush is all over the news again. All thanks to his recently released film Jagame Thandhiram and the big announcement about his collaboration with Tollywood director Sekhar Kammula. For the unversed, the actor will be teaming up with the Love Story director for a trilingual project tentatively titled Production No 4. The announcement was made yesterday (June 18) by the makers of the film.

Well today, Dhanush took to his social media handle to express his excitement over the film as he tweeted, "Really excited to be working with one of the directors I admire @sekharkammula sir and also elated to join hands with NarayanDasNarang sir and PuskurRamMohanRao sir under @SVCLLP banner for this trilingual. Looking forward to this."

Really excited to be working with one of the directors I admire @sekharkammula sir and also elated to join hands with NarayanDasNarang sir and PuskurRamMohanRao sir under @SVCLLP banner for this trilingual. Looking forward to this — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 19, 2021

Notably, the film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and interestingly, the project will mark the actor's maiden outing in Tollywood. The Dhanush-Sekhar Kammula film is backed by Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under SVCLLP Banner. The detail about the film's other cast and crew will reportedly be out in the days to come.

Meanwhile, Sekhar Kammula has postponed the release of his current project Love Story owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya was slated to release on April 16 this year. As of Dhanush, he will next be seen in Bollywood flick Atrangi Re also featuring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The actor is also a part of Karthick Naren's #D43 and Hollywood film The Gray Man.

On a related note, the actor's Jagame Thandhiram released yesterday (June 18) on Netflix. The gangster drama directed by Karthik Subbaraj has been getting mixed responses from the audience. Notably, the film marks Dhanush's first OTT release.