Dhanush’s Co-Star Srivatsav Chandrasekar Dies By Suicide

Vallamai Tharayo star Srivatsav Chandrasekar died by suicide on Thursday (February 4, 2021). Reportedly, the actor was found hanging in a house owned by his father, which was used for business purposes.

Several reports claim that Srivatsav had informed his family about going for a shoot before leaving his residence in Perambur (Chennai). The young actor's last rites were performed on Friday. The police are currently investigating to know the real cause of the actor's unnatural death.

Several celebrities and fans have mourned the death of the aspiring actor by posting his pictures on their respective social media handles.

Srivatsav Chandrasekar was a part of the ongoing web series Vallamai Tharayo, which recently became the talk of the town for its unconventional theme. Notably, the actor was also a part of Dhanush's 2019 film Enai Noki Paayum Thota directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The action-thriller also featured an ensemble cast including Megha Akash, Sasikumar and Sunaina essaying key roles.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

