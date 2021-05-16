Dhanush's D43: Here Is An Exciting Update On The Karthick Naren Directorial!

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is joining hands with young talent Karthick Naren for his 43rd outing in Tamil cinema. The first schedule shoot of the project, which has been tentatively titled D43, was wrapped up in February 2021. Now, the sources close to the project have revealed an exciting update on the next schedule.

In a recent interview given to a leading daily, director Karthick Naren had confirmed that the second schedule of D43 will be resumed, once Dhanush returns to India. Now, the reports suggest that some of the major faces of the star cast, including actor Mahendran will kickstart shooting for their portions in the second schedule.

As reported earlier, Dhanush is currently in Los Angeles with his family, where he has been shooting for his highly anticipated Hollywood outing The Gray Man. The actor is planning to return to India mostly by the end of July 2021, after his father-in-law, superstar Rajinikanth completes his health check-up in the US.

Dhanush's Role In Karthick Naren's D43 Is Revealed; Here's Everything You Need To Know!

The D43 team is hoping that the pandemic will be under control by the second half of 2021. If things go as planned, the shooting of the Karthick Naren directorial will be resumed immediately after leading man Dhanush returns. Even if the pandemic situation remains the same, the team might resume shooting with a limited crew.

Soorarai Pottru Enters IMDb's Top Rated Films List; Suriya Starrer Sets New Record!

As reported earlier, Dhanush plays an investigative journalist in the movie. Malavika Mohanan appears as the female lead in the movie, which features Samuthirakani, Mahendran, and Mookuthi Amman fame Smruthi Venkat in the pivotal roles. The title of the movie is expected to be revealed once Dhanush returns from L.A. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the project. D43 is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sathya Jyothi Films.