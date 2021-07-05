Dhanush's D43: The Final Schedule Starts Rolling In Hyderabad

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is joining hands with the young filmmaker Karthick Naren, for his 43rd outing in Tamil cinema. The much-awaited project, which has been tentatively titled D43 went on floors in the first quarter of 2021. As per the latest reports, the final schedule of Dhanush D43 has now started rolling.

The sources close to the project have confirmed that the final schedule of D43 went on floors in Hyderabad, on Sunday (June 4, 2021). Dhanush, the leading man who was in the US for the past couple of months, has landed in Hyderabad. He is reportedly planning to join the D43 team on Monday (June 5).

If things go as planned, the shooting of the Karthick Naren directorial will be wrapped by the end of July 2021. The grapevine suggests that the makers are planning to reveal the title and first look of the much-awaited project on the 38th birthday of its leading man, Dhanush.

As reported earlier, Dhanush is playing the role of an investigative journalist in the movie, which focuses on the life of journalists and their role in society. According to director Karthick Naren, the untitled project is a complete entertainment package that also focuses on a brother-sister relationship. More details on the project are expected to be revealed soon.

Malavika Mohanan, the Master fame actress is playing the female lead opposite Dhanush in the movie. The Dhanush starrer is scripted by the acclaimed Malayalam scriptwriter duo Sharfu and Suhaas, who has scripted some popular films including Virus and Fahadh Faasil starrer Varathan. GV Prakash Kumar, the popular musician has composed the music for the project. D43 is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sathya Jyothi Films.