Dhanush's D44: The Star Cast Is Revealed; Title To Be Announced Soon!

Dhanush is all set to kickstart his 44th project in Tamil cinema, which has been tentatively titled D44. The National award-winning actor is joining hands with the talented filmmaker Mithran Jawahar for the second time, for D44. Interestingly, the makers have now revealed the star cast of the Dhanush starrer.

The highly-anticipated project will feature Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female leads. All the three actresses are sharing the screen with Dhanush for the first time in their careers, in the Mithran Jawahar directorial. The movie will also have senior actor Prakash Raj and veteran filmmaker-actor Bharathiraja in the other pivotal roles.

Sun Pictures, the prestigious banner that bankrolls D44, has confirmed that the title of the Dhanush-Mithran Jawahar directorial will be revealed on August 5, at 5 PM. It has also been confirmed that the talented musician Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the songs and original score for the project.

As reported earlier, Dhanush is currently busy shooting for his 43rd outing in Tamil cinema, which has been titled Maaran. The project, which is touted to be an action-thriller, marks the actor's first collaboration with the young filmmaker Karthick Naren. The project features Dhanush as the titular character Maaran, a young investigative journalist. The official teaser of the highly anticipated project is expected to be revealed immediately after the team wraps up shooting.

After wrapping up Maaran, Dhanush will kickstart the shooting of his elder brother Selvaraghavan's upcoming directorial venture, which has been titled Naane Varuven. The project, which is said to be a stylish action thriller, is expected to go on floors by the third week of August 2021. Yuvan Shankar Raja, the renowned musician is reuniting with Dhanush and Selvaraghavan for the project, which is bankrolled by V Creations.