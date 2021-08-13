Dhanush's D45: The Sekhar Kammula Directorial Is A Period Political Drama!

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is all set to make his Telugu debut soon, with a bilingual project. The movie, which is expected to be Dhanush's 45th outing in cinema, is directed by the renowned Telugu filmmaker, Sekhar Kammula. Interestingly, the sources have now revealed an exciting update on the project, which is tentatively titled D45.

According to the latest updates, Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula are joining hands for a period-political drama, set in the Madras Presidency of the 1950s. The sources also suggest that the talented actor is playing the role of a Madrasi-Telugu leader who makes a place for himself in politics amidst British rule.

However, the new reports have totally raised the expectations on D45, which is being simultaneously made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. If the rumours are to be believed, popular actress Pooja Hegde has been approached to play the female lead in the project. However, the actress is yet to sign the dotted line.

The yet-to-be-titled project, which is expected to start rolling by the end of 2021, is jointly produced by Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, under the popular banner Sri Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP. A major update on the Sekhar Kammula directorial, with the details of its title and the star cast, is expected to be out very soon.

Coming back to Dhanush's acting career, the talented actor is currently busy with the shooting of his 43rd and 44th outings, which have been titled Maaran and Thiruchitrambalam, respectively. Maaran, which marks his first collaboration with young filmmaker Karthick Naren, is expected to be wrapped up in another small schedule.

The shooting of Thiruchitrambalam, which is directed by Mithran Jawahar, is currently progressing in Chennai. The project, which is said to be a romantic comedy, was launched recently in a star-studded event. After wrapping up both projects, Dhanush will start shooting for Naane Varuven, which is directed by Selvaraghavan.