Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram: The Trailer To Be Revealed On June 1

Jagame Thandhiram, the highly anticipated Dhanush starrer is gearing up for a grand OTT release in June. The much-awaited official trailer of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial has now finally got a release date. Recently, the makers took to social media and confirmed that the Jagame Thandhiram trailer will be revealed on June 1, 2021, Wednesday.

The new update has left the Dhanush fans and Tamil cine-goers totally excited. James Cosmo, the Game Of Thrones actor who plays a pivotal role in the movie, took to his Twitter page and wrote: "I can't tell you how excited I am to be part of showcasing the Indian film industry to the rest of the world! #JagameThandhiram Trailer from June 1st #LetsRakita."

I can't tell you how excited I am to be part of showcasing the Indian film industry to the rest of the world!#JagameThandhiram Trailer from June 1st#LetsRakita

If the reports are to be believed, Jagame Thandhiram trailer will introduce the audiences to the major characters in the film unlike the teaser, which was solely dedicated to Dhanush's character Suruli. The sources suggest that the official trailer will reveal some exciting details about the characters played by James Cosmo and Malayalam actor Joju George.

Jagame Thandhiram: Nethu Song Featuring Dhanush-Aishwarya Lekshmi Is High On Love

Jagame Thandhiram, which was originally supposed to hit the theatres in May 2020, was delayed for over a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The makers finally decided to go the OTT way considering the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The Dhanush starrer is now slated to be released on Netflix, on June 18, 2021.

Dhanush's D43: Here Is An Exciting Update On The Karthick Naren Directorial!

Jagame Thandhiram features Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan as the female leads opposite Dhanush. Along with James Cosmo and Joju George, the movie will have an extensive star cast including Soundararaja, Devan, Vadivukkarasi, Chinni Jayanth, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, and so on in the supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and background score. Shreyaas Krishna is the director of photography. Vivek Harshan has handled the editing.