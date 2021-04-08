Dhanush’s Karnan In Trouble! Tamil Nadu Govt Decreases Occupancy To 50 Per Cent In Theatres

The novel Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the country, as several states including Tamil Nadu record huge numbers of positive cases of COVID-19. Considering the surge, the Tamil Nadu government has now decided to put some restrictions in the state. According to the new guidelines set by the TN government, the occupancy in theatres has been slashed to 50 per cent.

Because of this decision, Dhanush's upcoming film Karnan would be the first big film to face trouble at the box office. After all, Dhanush is a big star and audiences were damn excited to watch his next on the big screen. However, the latest guidelines by the TN government will not only definitely affect its box office collection, but will also upset his fans. The makers have not yet reacted to government's decision, but they must be panicking. Notably, the 50 per cent occupancy rule will be applicable from April 10, 2021 (Saturday). There will be no changes in tomorrow's bookings. It has to be noted that bookings for Saturday and Sunday will be closed now and a new schedule will be published later today.

For the unversed, Tamil Nadu government had increased the occupancy to 100 per cent ahead of the release of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Master. As expected, the film received a bumper opening at the box office, and eventually, it turned out to be a blockbuster.

Coming back to Dhanush-starrer Karnan, the film also stars Lal Paul, Yogi Babu, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G Kishan, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli and others in key roles. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film is all set to release tomorrow (April 9, 2021) in theatres.

