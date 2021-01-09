Dhanush's Look For D43 Is Out; The Title Of The Project To Be Revealed Soon!

Dhanush, the National award winner has finally started shooting for his 43rd outing, which has been tentatively titled D43. The prestigious project started rolling after the low-key pooja ceremony which was held on January 8, Friday. Meanwhile, director Karthick Naren revealed the Dhanush's look for D43 and confirmed that the title of the project will be revealed soon.

In the picture shared by the filmmaker, Dhanush is seen sporting an uber-cool avathar, with a stylish hairdo and beard. "In progress🎬❤️ Title announcement soon! #D43", Karthick Naren captioned his Instagram post. Dhanush's look for D43 has totally won the hearts of cine-goers and the actor's fans.

The talented actor, who is all excited about the project, took to his official Twitter page and made an interesting post. "As I type #D43 we just finalised the title .. title announcement soon. #D43 shoot starts from today .. om namashivaaya", wrote Dhanush in his Twitter post. From the posts made by the actor-director duo, it is evident that something very special is in store for the audiences.

Check out the stills from Dhanush's dance rehearsal and Pooja ceremony, here...

As reported earlier, Dhanush and Karthick Naren's first collaboration is said to be a complete action thriller, that revolves around a young man who is in search of his father's killer. However, there is no official confirmation on this report yet. Malavika Mohanan appears as the female lead in the movie, which features Samuthirakani and Mookuthi Amman fame Smruthi Venkat in the pivotal roles.

The Dhanush starrer marks the Tamil debut of the acclaimed Malayalam scriptwriter duo Sharfu and Suhaas, who has scripted some highly acclaimed films including Virus and Fahadh Faasil starrer Varathan. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the project. D43 is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sathya Jyothi Films.

Also Read:

Maara Movie Review: This Madhavan-Shraddha Srinath Starrer Is A Breath Of Fresh Air!

Master: Vijay Sethupathi Reveals How His Mother Reacted Upon Meeting Thalapathy Vijay!