Dhanush's Naane Varuven: Aravind Krishna Joins The Team As The New DOP!

Naane Varuven, the highly anticipated Dhanush starrer started rolling recently. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be an action thriller, marks the National award-winning actor's reunion with his elder brother and renowned filmmaker Selvaraghavan. Naane Varuven had recently made headlines after the reports regarding the changes in its technical crew came out.

The Dhanush starrer garnered the attention of the gossip mongers after DOP Yamini Yagnamurthy quit the project. As per the latest reports, renowned cinematographer, Aravind Krishna has now replaced Yamini as the new DOP of the Dhanush-starrer. The reason behind Yamini Yagnamurthy's exit from Naane Varuven is not revealed yet.

To the unversed, Aravind Krishna was initially reported to be a part of the Naane Varuven crew. It was reported that the project will mark the cinematographer's reunion with both the leading man Dhanush and director Selvaraghavan. But, he was not a part of the technical crew when the project started rolling. To the unversed, Aravind Krishna has earlier joined hands with Selvaraghavan for the popular projects 7G Rainbow Colony, Pudhupettai, and Nenjam Marappathillai.

As reported earlier, Naane Varuven also marks Dhanush and Selvaraghavan's reunion with musician Yuvan Shankar Raja after a long break. The rumourmills also suggest that Bigil fame actress Indhuja Ravichander has been roped in to appear as one of the female leads in the project. Yogi Babu has been roped in to play a key role.

The grapevine suggests that the Selvaraghavan directorial will feature two leading ladies. However, the other leading lady has not been finalised so far. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by the senior film producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, under the banner V Creations. Naane Varuven is expected to hit the theatres by the second half of 2022.