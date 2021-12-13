Dhanush's Naane Varuven: This Crew Member Quits The Selvaraghavan Directorial

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is reuniting with his elder brother and the highly celebrated filmmaker Selvaraghavan, for the upcoming project Naane Varuven. The much-awaited project, which is touted to be an action-thriller started rolling in October this year, in Chennai. As per the latest updates, cinematographer Yamini Yagnamurthy has now quit the Dhanush-starrer.

The update was announced by the cinematographer herself, with a post on her official Twitter page recently. "It was a great experience and learning working with director @selvaraghavan and the creative team of #naanevaruven. Due to unavoidable reasons I have decided to step out of the project. Best wishes to the team! Thanks for the support," reads Yamini Yagnamurthy's tweet.

It was a great experience and learning working with director @selvaraghavan and the creative team of #naanevaruven. Due to unavoidable reasons I have decided to step out of the project. Best wishes to the team! Thanks for the support — Yamini Yagnamurthy (@yaminiyag) December 11, 2021

To the unversed, Yamini has earlier associated with director Selvaraghavan for his acting debut, Saani Kayidham. The technician's sudden exit from Naane Varuven has left both the industry members and Tamil cinema fanatics equally shocked. The actual reason behind Yamini's decision is not revealed yet. The makers are reportedly looking for a cinematographer to join the team now.

Initially, it was reported that Dhanush and Selvaraghavan will reunite with cinematographer Arvind Krishna for Naane Varuven. However, the association didn't happen, and the makers roped in Yamini Yagnamurthy as the DOP for the project. It is yet to be revealed whether Yamini quit the project to pave way for Arvind's rejoining.